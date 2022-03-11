Captrust Financial Advisors Has $144,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOV opened at $161.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.16 and a 200-day moving average of $165.46. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $148.35 and a one year high of $176.31.

