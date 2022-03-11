Captrust Financial Advisors Has $151,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,039 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,773,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,770,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,829,000 after purchasing an additional 146,083 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,494,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after acquiring an additional 582,999 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $46.85 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $51.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

