Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 853 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 794,417 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $11,991,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 80.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after acquiring an additional 377,741 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 374,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 344,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,857 shares of company stock worth $2,443,890. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $37.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $39.41.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

