Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of 26 Capital Acquisition worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADER. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 756,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 264,711 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in 26 Capital Acquisition by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 374,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADER opened at $9.86 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

