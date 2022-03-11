Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $216,000 in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 106.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 60,120 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.8% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI stock opened at $103.29 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.59. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRI shares. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.