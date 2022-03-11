Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $57.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.