Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter.

EDIV opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

