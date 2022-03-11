Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 7,015 Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Anika Therapeutics were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.39. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANIK. Stephens lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

