Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$26.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.25 to C$24.75 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$26.25 price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.28.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$21.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.38. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$19.80 and a 12 month high of C$25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$875.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.