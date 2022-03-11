Points International (TSE:PTS) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Cormark

Points International (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PTS. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price objective on Points International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Points International in a report on Monday.

Shares of PTS opened at C$22.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$335.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.44. Points International has a 52-week low of C$17.78 and a 52-week high of C$24.13.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

