Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 180 ($2.36) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

CCPPF opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

