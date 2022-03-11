AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target Lowered to €2.65 at UBS Group

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from €2.90 ($3.15) to €2.65 ($2.88) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.72) to €2.75 ($2.99) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.68.

AIBRF stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. AIB Group has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

