Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 48.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $227,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.83.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $125.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.37 and its 200 day moving average is $135.32. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.63 and a 52-week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

