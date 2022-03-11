Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 14,194 Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,194 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of NextCure worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 182,814 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 372,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 34,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of NextCure stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. NextCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. Research analysts expect that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

