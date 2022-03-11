Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 513 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

GRBK opened at $22.14 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.82 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.55.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRBK shares. Wedbush started coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About Green Brick Partners (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.