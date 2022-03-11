Analyzing Edgewise Therapeutics (EWTX) & Its Rivals

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EWTX – Get Rating) is one of 929 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Edgewise Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

97.5% of Edgewise Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -$42.81 million -2.29 Edgewise Therapeutics Competitors $1.94 billion $260.08 million -0.71

Edgewise Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Edgewise Therapeutics. Edgewise Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Edgewise Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgewise Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Edgewise Therapeutics Competitors 5714 20118 42523 828 2.56

Edgewise Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $33.75, indicating a potential upside of 188.71%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 108.04%. Given Edgewise Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Edgewise Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Edgewise Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgewise Therapeutics N/A -12.46% -12.13% Edgewise Therapeutics Competitors -4,326.48% -134.16% -12.52%

Summary

Edgewise Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.