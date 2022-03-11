BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 53,019 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 103.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,557,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,225,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after acquiring an additional 122,864 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 538,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 341,651 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Shares of FCF opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

