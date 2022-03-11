BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,419 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,561 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

THG opened at $137.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.69 and a 1 year high of $144.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group (Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.