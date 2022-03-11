Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN opened at $38.87 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.00.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

About Allison Transmission (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.