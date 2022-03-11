Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $657,000 Investment in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 938.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 409.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 756,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after purchasing an additional 607,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 19,634 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 59.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $83.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.89, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

