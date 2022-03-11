BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 25,167 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of REGENXBIO worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth $215,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Shares of RGNX opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.46. REGENXBIO Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

