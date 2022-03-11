Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 2,837 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth $104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Century Communities by 81.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 31.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth $235,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $74.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $61.59 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 5.49%.

Century Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

