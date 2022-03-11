Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 121,741 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 738,945 shares.The stock last traded at $7.50 and had previously closed at $7.85.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $672.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

DSEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Diversey from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Diversey by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Diversey by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

