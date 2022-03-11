Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marten Transport worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 37,292 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $18.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.87. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

In related news, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $174,767.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Marten Transport (Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.