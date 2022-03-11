Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $673,000 in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brunswick by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $91.36 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $79.55 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.29%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

