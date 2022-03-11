Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter.

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare (Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

