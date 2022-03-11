Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $693,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,070 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWH opened at $21.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

