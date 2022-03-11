51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of 51job stock opened at $55.85 on Tuesday. 51job has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that 51job will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in 51job by 39.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile (Get Rating)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 51job (JOBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.