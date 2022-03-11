American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.00 at National Bankshares

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a C$4.75 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE HOT.UN opened at C$4.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.40 and a twelve month high of C$4.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.10. The stock has a market cap of C$337.38 million and a P/E ratio of -12.36.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director William Michael Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.61 per share, with a total value of C$36,113.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$298,846.85. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $63,255.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.