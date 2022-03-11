Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Ag Growth International from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. National Bankshares upgraded Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.86.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$40.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.63. The company has a market cap of C$756.11 million and a PE ratio of 65.22. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.85 and a 12-month high of C$48.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

