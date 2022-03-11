Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMRAY shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 486.00 to 470.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS TMRAY opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.05. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12 month low of $42.27 and a 12 month high of $72.08.

Tomra Systems ASA engages in the provision of sensor-based solutions. It operates through the following segments: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, Food Solutions, and Group Functions. The company was founded by Petter Sverre Planke and Tore Planke on April 1, 1972 and is headquartered in Asker, Norway.

