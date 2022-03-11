3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 88.7% from the February 13th total of 184,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.4 days.

OTCMKTS:TGOPF opened at $16.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $14.39 and a 1 year high of $20.23.

Get 3i Group alerts:

About 3i Group (Get Rating)

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.