Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given a C$19.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Mar 11th, 2022

TD Securities set a C$19.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.78.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$16.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.19. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$13.14 and a 12 month high of C$17.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

