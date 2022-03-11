Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.81. 97,591 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,545,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRO. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.20 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Frontline by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Frontline by 54.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Frontline by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Frontline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

