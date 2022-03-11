Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.25. 482,786 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 252,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.48.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.83 million and a PE ratio of -40.91.

Get Canada Nickel alerts:

Canada Nickel Company Profile (CVE:CNC)

Canada Nickel Company Inc explores and discovers nickel sulphide assets. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.