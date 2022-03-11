MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading 12.3% Higher

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.32. 2,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 249,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.11 million, a P/E ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

