MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading 12.3% Higher

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.35 and last traded at $14.32. 2,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 249,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.11 million, a P/E ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 0.39.
About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
