ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.51 and last traded at $42.61. 823,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,458,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.81.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,331,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,781 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4,172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,496,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,785 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,095,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 811,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 764,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

