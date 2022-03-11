Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.00

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.99 ($0.30), with a volume of 95618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.29).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a report on Friday, February 25th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.06. The company has a market capitalization of £21.37 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42.
Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile (LON:OBD)
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United states and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.
