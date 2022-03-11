Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,175 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.89.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $776,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $98,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,590 shares of company stock worth $2,253,217 over the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LUNG stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.30. Pulmonx Co. has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $63.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

