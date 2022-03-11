Diversified Trust Co Has $334,000 Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 114,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.96. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.32 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.