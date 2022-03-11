Diversified Trust Co Lowers Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,812 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Juniper Networks by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,319 shares of company stock worth $2,321,872 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

JNPR stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.