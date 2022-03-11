Diversified Trust Co Increases Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PROG were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 7.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PROG by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRG opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.97.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

PRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

