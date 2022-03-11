State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,326 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,338 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NYSE:GGG opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.91. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

