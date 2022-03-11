Insider Buying: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Director Purchases $85,200.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $8.91 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
