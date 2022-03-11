MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Sells $75,645.75 in Stock

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:MELI opened at $931.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,077.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,379.92. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $858.99 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13.
MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.
About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
