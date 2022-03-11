Insider Selling: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) CEO Sells 8,400 Shares of Stock

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) CEO John Valliant sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $61,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Valliant also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $21,669.00.

On Monday, February 28th, John Valliant sold 3,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $22,940.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, John Valliant sold 2,500 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $18,525.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $32,185.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, John Valliant sold 1,700 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $13,566.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $104,958.00.

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.