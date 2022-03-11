Paul Rennie Buys 48,167 Shares of Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR) Stock

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:PAR – Get Rating) insider Paul Rennie acquired 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$50,623.52 ($36,951.47).

The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapeutic products for human use in Australia. It offers pentosan polysulphate sodium drugs in the injectable form for the treatment of bone marrow edema, respiratory, and alphaviral arthritis diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.