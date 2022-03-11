Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Warrior Met Coal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

NYSE HCC opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,435,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after buying an additional 243,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,128,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after buying an additional 361,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,660,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,688,000 after buying an additional 130,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

