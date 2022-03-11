Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Clarus from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Get Clarus alerts:

CLAR stock opened at $22.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Clarus has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $843.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Clarus by 2,905.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 266.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Clarus by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.