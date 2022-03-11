Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $260.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $215.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2023 earnings at $14.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.18.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $211.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day moving average is $203.71. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Caterpillar by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,292,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

